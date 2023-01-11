Share:

LONDON - Prince Harry’s memoir was released Tuesday, not only offering new details on the British royal family’s bitter internal feud after days of bombshell revelations and promotional interviews but also describing how he fell headlong in love with his future wife, Meghan Markle. While many of the details from the book, titled “Spare,” have already been reported, its release at midnight Monday will allow the public to get their hands on a copy of a memoir filled with glimpses into a rarified family riven by disagreement and distrust. Some Britons flocked to book shops overnight to be among the first to buy a copy of “Spare.” Chris Imafidon, chair of an education charity, bought three copies at one store in London. “I want to be able to paint the picture myself, see it for myself, and then be able to say, OK, yes, maybe things have changed or maybe the person has matured,” he told the Associated Press. “But if I just read in the newspaper, I don’t think I’ll be satisfied just hearing because each newspaper gives a totally different picture of Prince Harry.” While often affectionate about his family, particularly his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry describes the breakdown in the relationship with his older brother, Prince William, and how his father, now King Charles III, appeared concerned at being overshadowed by his sons and their wives — something Harry says he noticed after announcing his engagement to Meghan. Harry, 38, said his father couldn’t stand “someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him.” Harry contends that by planting negative stories in tabloid media, the royal family shared culpability in Harry and Meghan feeling the need to leave the country for their own safety. A throughline throughout the book is his deep and constant fury at the media, which he says he believes helped kill his mother, Princess Diana; “persecuted” the royals; and “waged a ruthless campaign” against Meghan. “There was a new low every few minutes,” Harry wrote of the time after their relationship went public in November 2016. “I’d been braced for the usual madness, the standards of libels, but I hadn’t anticipated this level of unrestrained lying.” “Above all, I hadn’t been ready for the racism. Both the dogwhistle racism, and the glaring, vulgar, in-your-face racism,” Harry wrote. Some of the book’s most eyecatching passages include allegations that Harry’s brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, physically attacked him during a dispute; that his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, leaked private conversations to bolster her reputation; and that his father, King Charles III, had pleaded with his sons not to make his final years “a misery” with their arguing. The publication of such a frank and revealing account is a near-unprecedented event in the centuries-old history of Britain’s royals, who as Harry has pointed out double as both a family and national institution. The book has led to questions over whether it could deal lasting damage to the monarchy, even asking whether its future existence is now less certain. The monarchy’s overall popularity rating has halved from plus 44 to plus 18 since September 2022, according to new figures from the British polling company YouGov released Tuesday.