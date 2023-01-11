Share:

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that the chief minister Punjab and his cabinet have been de-notified after not taking the vote of confidence on the appointed time and date.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at Governor House in Lahore.

The governor said the federal government is trying to run the system in a smooth manner so that political and economic stability could be brought to the country.

He said the economic team headed by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is determined to overcome the economic challenges.

Balighur Rahman said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has always respected court decisions.

He said the Punjab government is on an interim order of the court and expressed hope that the court would announce a final verdict on this case soon.