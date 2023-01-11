Share:

As Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence tonight, the provincial government was active on Wednesday to complete the numbers game in the Punjab Assembly.

In his short message on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry thanked Allah Almighty and said, “Alhamdulillah, our number games are completed by 187."

Sources privy to the development said the team of the provincial government was in contact to bring the lawmakers to the Punjab Assembly, adding that after the completion of the numbers game, the vote of confidence can be taken today.

Earlier, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday the federal government had turned blind in revenge politics and was violating the Constitution and law.

He said this at his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Member National Assembly Hussain Elahi who called on him at Zaman Park. Consultation was held on the ongoing political situation and vote of confidence.

On the occasion, Imran Khan, while strongly condemning the torture of Farhan Khan by declaring him an Indian agent, asked what was his fault. "This is a question mark for the entire nation," he said.

The PTI chairman also condemned inclusion of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s family in the no-fly list and said the federal government had turned blind in revenge politics.

The PTI chairman went on to say that conspiracy of the federation in Punjab would fail, adding that the members of his party and Pakistan Muslim Leeague-Quaid (PML-Q) were united and the federal government would fail in its attempts.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi said he did not believe in politics of revenge, be it torture of Farhan Khan or any conspiracy of Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah.