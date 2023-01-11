Share:

LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Tuesday that the financial assistance announced by the international community at the Geneva climate conference would help rebuild the country’s economy. While talking to reporters outside the Punjab Assembly along with other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, he said that the international donors’ commitments of $10 billion would help recover the country from the impact of last year’s devastating floods. “It would help bring the US dollar down, and lower prices of daily-use commodities,” he said. “I want to tell the public today that the commitments made at the conference are not loans. These are grants, which will help us steer the country out of the crises that Imran Khan and his team pushed us into,” he added. The success of climate conference was a slap in the face of those who were spreading propaganda about the country’s default, he said and congratulated the nation over the major achievement. The minister said that fake drama of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s popularity was exposed in front of the public as he was no more a public leader. He said that Imran Khan was responsible for the current crises in the country and the entire nation had come to know about the history of his lies, fraud and forgery. He mentioned that the political allies and the PML-N would win the upcoming general election, which would be held in the current year and then the journey of development would resume from where it had stop in 2018, under the leadership of PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif. Rana Sanaullah said that the Punjab government, on the directions of its Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, attempted to stop him and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar from entering the Punjab Assembly, but the security of the assembly allowed them to enter the premises. He added that the parliamentarians could not be stopped from entering the house as it was a public house and he was a parliamentarian as well as part of the government. The directions of the Punjab Assembly speaker and the chief minister about restrictions on parliamentarians were illegal and unconstitutional, he said, and added that the Punjab government was using these tactics because they knew they did not have the numbers for a vote of confidence. He said the Punjab CM would have to take a vote of confidence. To a question, he said that all the arrests made during the previous government tenure were the result of Imran Khan’s orders, and he himself had admitted it publicly on various occasions.