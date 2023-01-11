Share:

Rain with snow is likely in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, northern/western Balochistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Balochistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Dense fog is likely to subside in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Murree one, Lahore seven, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar twelve, Quetta and Muzaffarabad six and Gilgit four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, clouds with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar four degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus six, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula one while Shopian two degree centigrade.