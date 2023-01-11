Share:

The Provincial Meteorological Center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday predicted rain with moderate to heavy snowfall over the hilly areas in next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langau has directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority to utilize all available resources to assist rain-affected people.

Moreover, Chairman DDMA Gilgit Usama Majeed Cheema has warned all the people of Gilgit district to avoid traveling in streams, rivers and mountainous areas.

He said people who live near rivers are advised to take precautionary measures save their lives from rains and landslides.