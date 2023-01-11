Share:

LAHORE - The Government College University (GCU) Lahore conferred its Lifetime Achievement Award upon former international cricketer, commentator, and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja, at a ceremony on Tuesday at the University’s Bukhari Auditorium. The award recognizes alumni who have made outstanding contributions in their field and is one of the highest honours GCU bestows. The award was originally announced for Raja and nine other alumni at the university’s 20th Convocation in November, but he was unable to attend the convocation due to a trip abroad.