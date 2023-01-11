Share:

LARKANA - The members of Government Retired Employees Welfare Association again took out a large rally here on Tuesday, held a protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh where they also were holding large banners on their hands and chanted slogans in favour of their just demands. Their president Shahnawaz Jamali, general secretary Imdad Ali Abbasi, Abdul Karim Soomro, Ihsan Khokhar and others while talking to media persons complained that announced 10% increase in pension by the Prime Minister was also denied to them from April 2022 in Sindh which is being carried by retired employees of other provinces. They said that they have been robbed of the group insurance payment which is their right because of its monthly deductions from their salaries.

They said that they feel grieved when no payment is made to them in benevolent funds which too was deducted monthly from their pay which is also their basic right. The height of incompetence and corruption is that they have also been denied health card benefits which they consider stepmotherly treatment by the rulers as the same facility is available everywhere.

They demanded compliance of all their legal rights including payment of group insurance, benevolent fund, health cards and 10% increase in monthly pension without loss of further time. They said they will never sit down till their justified demands are not accepted by the Sindh Government.