LAHORE - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin on Tuesday held an internal meeting at RUDA headquarters to review the progress on different projects. He also reiterated that RUDA had its own master plan independent of any other authority and same will be followed in letter and spirit. He categorically dispelled the impression being spread by few quarters that RUDA’s master plan as being part of LDA’s master plan 2050. RUDA, being an independent authority, had its own trajectory of progression which had not been stymied by few misnomers being spread by people with vested interests. Imran Amin added that RUDA had finalised initiatives for waste water treatment plants and also taking measures to fight smog through afforestation, industrial good practices and addressing the uncontrolled urban sprawl in its area. These initiatives will result into mitigation of climatic effect on one hand and will improve the environment on the other. He said that RUDA’s master plan was very comprehensive in its intent being already considered as an engineering feat to train river and the rejuvenation of the aquifer. At the end, he appreciated the team of experts in RUDA who were busy day and night to realise the dream to enliven River Ravi again.