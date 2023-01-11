Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday stressed the need for developing consensus and initiating dialogue for politi­cal stability in the country.

Talking to the media after ap­pearing before an accountability court here, he said that political stability was a responsibility of all stakeholders. “The federal government alone could not bring about political stability if the provincial governments did not cooperate,” he added.

He questioned whether the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pun­jab governments extended co­operation to the federal govern­ment during the recent floods, adding that they did not bother for even coordination though they were supported by the cen­tre. He said that differences exist between the governments, but they should become one on the public and national issues.

Saad Rafique said that for steering the country out of cri­ses, all political parties, judi­ciary and establishment would have to come together on one point. He said that resolution of the economic crisis was the biggest challenge and it was only possible through a charter of economy. All political par­ties must reach consensus on a charter of economy, which should also be backed by the state institutions, he suggested.

He said that no one could be excluded from politics through imprisonments or disqualifica­tions. A politician becomes re­dundant because of his lack of public service, he added.

The federal minister said that Imran Khan had pushed the country to the brink of de­fault and it was a great success of the coalition government to save it from further disaster. He said that the coalition govern­ment had assumed the power to save the country, and not for the sake of merely gaining pow­er. He said it was for the first time that national parties and regional parties were united under the banner of PDM [Paki­stan Democratic Movement] for the rule of law and democracy.

He thanked the Supreme Court for transferring all cases of Pakistan Railways to its prin­cipal seat. As per directions of the apex court, a comprehensive and transparent business plan would soon be submitted in the court, he added. He said that four decisions came during dif­ferent periods, which restrained the Railways from the use of its land. He said that other than the core business of railways, In­dian, Bangladesh and European railways also make money from non-core business.

He said that Pakistan Railways had land and properties which could help it meet its expenses. “If we would not utilise the Rail­ways land in a transparent and commercial manner, then its expenses could not be met,” he added. He said that the Railways could meet its expenses through proper utilisation of its proper­ties and land, laying of optic fiber on the basis of revenue sharing, branding and utilisation of roll­ing stock, and efforts were be­ing made on all these fronts. “If support of institutions becomes available to Railways, our speed of work and progress can be dou­bled,” he added.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before an ac­countability court in connection with the Paragon City case.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the case proceedings and adjourned the hearing till January 23.