The Federal Shariat Court has instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to take immediate measures to establish a transgender protection centre for underage and elderly eunuchs.

A two-member Bench comprising acting Chief Justice FSC Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh heard a set of petitions challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

The chief justice instructed the ministry officials to hold a meeting with the convener of the ministerial committee Zamurd Khan and immediately prepare the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the proposed centre.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till January 17.