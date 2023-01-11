Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday announced targeted subsidy to overcome prevailing flour crisis in the province. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that the flour will be available in the market for Rs95 per kilogram (kg). This will be possible as the government has increased the quota for mills’ owners, he added. Currently, the minister said that the price of flour per kg has soared past Rs160 in the province. However, that will not be the case onward. He claimed that the underprivileged people were already getting commodity in Rs65 per kg. He said that the government is ensuring supply of 0.6 million subsidized flour bags to masses through 460 trucks.

He further said that . Rs1 million compensation would be given to the legal heirs of person died in the tragic incident in Mirpurkhas, during the purchase of flour. He said that 460 trucks had been allocated daily for supply of subsidies flour for Karachi, while 600000 bags of 10-kg were being supplied daily across the province at discounted rates. On which the government is giving subsidy of billions of rupees. He said that only public government can take such decisions for the people. The provincial minister said that the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party has strictly instructed the Food Minister Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla to bring the prices of flour under control in the open market .In this regard, the quota of flour mills has been increased, Inshallah the price of flour in the open market will come down to Rs.95 per kg from Rs.150 in a couple of days.He said that the Sindh government has abundant storage of wheat. He added that the Chief Minister Sindh has is sued orders to commissioners and deputy commissioners to take strict action against hoarders. He said that the wheat of hoarders will be seized and taken into the custody of the government. The provincial minister said that there is no restriction on the interprovincial transportation of wheat under the law and any commodity or fruits and vegetables could be transport across the country. But under certain situation, the government decides to ban the interprovincial transportation of wheat. The provincial minister said that the Sindh government fixed the price of wheat at Rs 4000 per maund for the upcoming season, which was criticized, but now other provinces are also praising the decision. He said that imported wheat cost at Rs 9000 and its quality is also not satisfactory as it is mixed with local wheat for consuming. So why don’t we give Rs. 4000 to our own farmer.