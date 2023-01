Share:

Sindh government has decided to complete M6 Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway on priority basis.

The decision was made in an important meeting under the chair of Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput in Karachi.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that M6 Motorway is an important project and for this the acquisition of land in Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad will be completed.