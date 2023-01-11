Share:

Every government has been talking about the green environment, and tree plantation campaigns, the reality is that a combination of industrial and vehicle emissions, smoke from brick kilns, burning of crop residue, dust from construction sites and waste has made Lahore a city with the worst Air Quality Index. The greed of a few, patronized by powerful stakeholders and land developers, has destroyed Lahore, which once boasted as the city of gardens, with an AQI far better and healthier than other cities. The real estate developers may have made a bonanza, but citizens are paying the price with their health and lives. Major ailments like cancer, heart, lung, tuberculosis, etc. have risen. Stunted growth amongst infants is on the rise. The cost in terms of human lives and sufferings far exceeds the financial benefits of a few. In 2018, Lahore ranked as the 10th most polluted city, which by 2019 had degenerated to the worst, ranking as 1st. Ever since 2018 onwards, the AQI in Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, etc has deteriorated. The Provincial Government has been paying lip service, like mandatory installation of ZigZag technology in brick kilns, and campaigns to curtail toxic emissions and stop farmers from burning crops, but the criminal reality is that citizens of Lahore are forced to inhale toxic air. All that we hear is that the local administration has imposed fines of a few crores, which is just pep talk. It is no coincidence that the real estate boom, turning green agricultural pastures into concrete jungles for the benefit of a few cartels from 2007 onwards, has destroyed the environment. Hundreds of thousands of trees on the periphery of Lahore and other major cities in Punjab, KPK, etc. have been progressively wiped out and replaced by plots and concrete jungles. Commercial profiteering by the land mafia precedes the lives of citizens. MALIK TARIQ ALI, Lahore.