RAWALPINDI - Superintendent of Police (SP), Potohar, Malik Tariq Mehboob visited Saddar Wah police station and inspected the front desk, lock up and records. He visited the police station on Monday night and inspected the front desk, lock up, records, cleanliness condition and the building of the station. The Sp stressed that the police Station was a basic unit for providing justice to the people. prompt redressal of the grievances of the citizens would be ensured, he said adding that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and no compromise would be made on service delivery.