ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 296.75 points, a positive change of 0.73 percent, closing at 40,801.51 against 40,504.76 points the previous day. A total of 214,346,791 shares were traded during the day as compared to 163,939,925 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.565 billion against Rs 6.890 billion on the last trading day. As many as 337 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 231 of them recorded gains and 82 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 18,019,410 shares at Rs 4.03 per share Unity Foods Ltd with 17,214,821 shares at Rs 15.03 per share, and Pak Refinery with 14,030,580 shares at Rs 14.11 per share. Premium Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 40.92 per share price, closing at Rs 650.50, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with a Rs 29.98 rise in its per share price to Rs 1889.99. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 439.01 per share closing at Rs 8909.99, followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs 25.00 decline to close at Rs 675.00.