The International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan has pledged more than $9 billion for re covery efforts following the floods of 2022. This fig-- ure is a billion more than requested as PM Shehbaz had sought $8 billion from international partners over the next three years. This shows that the moot has been successful in garnering funds and commitments as the monsoons affected 30 million people, displaced more than 8 million, and affected infrastructure, livestock, and more. These funds were necessary, not just for rehabilitation, but also to create fiscal space for the implementation of the IMF programme. Short-term financing is sorely needed as foreign reserves have depleted and the ninth IMF review is still not finalised. The PM has also stated that he is trying to persuade the Fund to extend some breathing space as he tries to tackle the situation. During the conference, the finance minister also met with the IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, ISDB President, and USAID Deputy Administrator. While the UN’s impassioned appeal and subsequent speeches have secured the funding necessary, there is also another way to look at this. At the moment, these are mere pledges and the amount allocated is hard to justify without any specificities to its disbursement, accountability, and performance monitoring. Likewise, there is nothing concrete yet on how the pledged amount will lead to actual commitments and make it to the grassroots of the issue. At the same time, with the imminent risk of default, our priority should be bringing the IMF negotiations back on track. While this funding commitment is good, beyond this and the recognition, immediate financing injections are only good until the next one is received. The focus should remain on the wider goal of financial stability as Pakistan’s relationship with the IMF is still in rough waters. The review talks are delayed due to differences in policies, imposition of taxes, and increasing electricity prices to settle circular debt.