KASUR - Three persons were killed, while three others suffered injuries in a road accident near Mustafaabad Toll Plaza, Ferozepur Road due to dense fog. Rescue 1122 said here on Tuesday a bus carrying factory workers was traveling from Kasur to Lahore when it hit and ran over two motorcycles. Consequently, three motorcyclists— Waqas (17), Rafaqat Rafique (20), Zuqarnain Din (38) suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Amanullah (30), Arbaz (22) and Saif Ali (19) sustained critical injuries. On getting information, concerned police and rescue teams reached the spot, took the bodies into custody and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital.