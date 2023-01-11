LAHORE - National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mukhtar along with faculty members visited the UVAS Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad at City Campus here on Tuesday. Prof Nasim Ahmad briefed Prof Dr Mukhtar on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services and training programmes. He showed a UVAS video documentary to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration etc. Earlier, the Institute of Microbiology (IOM) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a motivational lecture.
Share:
Staff Reporter
January 11, 2023
Share: