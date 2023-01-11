Share:

The sit-in in Wana, the headquarters of the South Waziristan tribal dis trict, has been ongoing for over four days as protestors are demanding the restoration of durable peace in the area. The poor law and order sit-- uation and rising militancy have created a sense of insecurity among the people, and they are now looking towards the government to fulfil its responsibilities and pay heed to their genuine demands. A large number of people, including workers of various political parties and members of civil society, are part of the protest. As per reports, the leaders from the PTI, PPP, ANP, JUI-F, NDM, PKMAP, and PTM besides tribal elders and traders addressed the sit-in. A 10-point agenda has been put forth, and the protesters argue that their demands have nothing to do with provincial and national politics. In addition to the demanding imposition of the writ of the state, they also want the government to facilitate trade activities through the Angoor Adda crossing point with Afghanistan. It is important for the state to understand the perspective of the people who are on the streets. The residents of South Waziristan voluntarily merged into the province of KP to be a part of the national mainstream, but in return, they did not receive what they had expected. The protesters are right in stating that the restoration of peace is the responsibility of the government. This is the most basic requirement—for the state to be able to protect its citizens. What they want is an implementation of the Constitution in the tribal districts and a complete ban on all armed groups. Given how much these people have suffered at the hands of terrorism and the excesses of counter-terror operations, there are deep-rooted grievances that the state must be attuned to. Based on past experiences, they are opposed to the formation of peace committees or private militias and want the government to post a district office to Wana, besides transferring the judiciary and all other departments to the area. In addition, the government should ensure the presence of police in the area, lift the ban on the recruitment of khasadars, and undertake a crackdown against drug peddlers. Thus far, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues in Peshawar have not responded or commented on the demands of the protesters. Only the deputy commissioner of the area has promised to do whatever he can in his capacity and has himself stated that all the demands are indeed legitimate. If the region is to be brought on par with the rest of the country, the state needs to understand the deprivation of disillusionment being felt by the protestors. Regardless of the security considerations behind a lot of these issues, a people-centric approach has to be at the forefront, otherwise, it will lead to a further widening of the trust deficit.