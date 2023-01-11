Share:

ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded Rs 11.922 billion contract for Package XI of Mangla Refurbishment Project for Units 9 and 10 to G.E Hydro France. The contract includes manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning of the two units, says a press release issued here on Tuesday. General Manager (Hydel) Development, WAPDA, Ihsan Ullah and representative of G.E Hydro France Abubakar signed the agreement in that regard, the press release added. WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen. (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, project director of Mangla Refurbishment Project, senior officers, representatives of the consultants, and the contractors were also present on the occasion. “WAPDA is implementing Mangla Refurbishment Project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs 52.224 billion. The project is being carried out in various phases, wherein the generating units are to be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time”, it said. “The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages. Prior to signing of Package XI, as many as nine other packages have already been awarded, while works on four packages have been completed. Refurbishment of the first two units was completed in 2022, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be accomplished by year 2026-27”, it said. Mangla Refurbishment Project, on its completion, will enhance generation capacity of the existing Mangla Hydel Power Station from 1000 megawatts (MW) to 1310 MW, thus adding 310 MW additional power with an average 1,610 million units of additional energy per annum to the National Grid. It may be mentioned that the USAID is providing US$150 million as grant and AFD is providing 90 million Euros as loan for Mangla Refurbishment Project, while the remaining amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its own resources.