According to a new report by the UN Children’s Fund, at least four million children in Pakistan are living in close proximi ty to contaminated and stagnant floodwater, exposing themto waterborne diseases as a result. With the winter season in full swing, such areas are experiencing extremely low temperatures that come with a host of problems of their own. Polluted water was always a pressing issue for us but over time, the stakes have increased. Living amidst an economic and health crisis, such living conditions are bound to have a greater and graver impact on the present population, as well as the future generations of the country. It has been at least four months since Pakistan declared a national emergency because of the floods that inundated most of the provinces. And ever since, there is still standing water that keeps attracting bacteria and diseases that children especially are vulnerable to. One example is acute respiratory infections to which the highest child mortality rate is attributed. Unsurprisingly, these flood-stricken areas are reporting a higher rate of this infection, as well as polio and dengue fever. There are also those that are dying because of dehydration, which is particularly upsetting considering the irony of the situation: areas have been flooded entirely but none of the water is usable. The right to a healthy and safe life is essential and it is the duty of the government to ensure that such problems do not persist. Healthcare for children in particular should be revamped to be more inclusive, expansive, accessible and efficient because children are especially vulnerable. Beyond the issue of protecting their lives, their value to the state is tremendous; they are the future generations of the country that will be responsible for its leadership, well-being and economic strength. As of right now, UNICEF has made an appeal for $173.5 million to provide life-saving support for children that should be utilised to ensure access to safe drinking water for all that have been trapped in far-flung areas. Furthermore, we need to redirect our sources to carry out surveillance and to keep testing the water to determine the gravity of the situation and in order to come up with solutions that are centred around the purification of the abundant water. These are basic steps that should be taken with diligence because the lives of many are at stake.