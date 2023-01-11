Share:

There is no senior police offi cer in Sindh Police Telecom-- munication. There should be Inspectors and DSP rank officers in District and Range in charge, but sub-inspectors are holding the above charges. Those wireless operators, recruited in 1982-83, have hardly been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector after 37- 38 years of long service - They deserved, and still do, to be in the rank of DSPs but were ignored. Many wireless operators who were appointed as Head Constable retired on the same rank as Head Constable, despite service of 35- 38 years without any promotion. In the beginning, wireless operators were recruited as constables. In 1983, the then IGP Sindh, Mr. Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui, with his wise strategy, appointed wireless operators as direct Head Constable but no benefit of that change materialized. They also face issues like technical pay and official vehicles being denied to the district in-charge officers. Respected IGP Sindh, DIGP TXT, and AIGP Tele Communication are requested to devise a new strategy for early promotions of wireless officers/officials and fill the vacant posts of Inspectors and DSPs lying vacant. This will ensure that the police rule according to the law of the land. MUMTAZ ALI BULEDI, Larkana