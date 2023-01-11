LONDON            -         A trio of Asian passports offer their holders greater global travel freedom than those of any other countries, according to a new quarterly report released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners. Japanese citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-ondemand access to a record 193 destinations around the world, just ahead of Singapore and South Korea whose citizens can freely visit 192. And now that Asia-Pacific is opening up postCovid, its citizens are more likely to be making use of that travel freedom again. Global travel is now at around 75% of prepandemic levels, according to the latest release by Henley Passport Index, which is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Below the Asian top three, a glut of European countries sit near the top of the leader board. Germany and Spain are tied on 190 destinations, followed by Finland, Italy, Luxembourg on 189.

Prince Harry's book 'fastest-selling non-fiction book ever,' says publisher