LONDON - A trio of Asian passports offer their holders greater global travel freedom than those of any other countries, according to a new quarterly report released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners. Japanese citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-ondemand access to a record 193 destinations around the world, just ahead of Singapore and South Korea whose citizens can freely visit 192. And now that Asia-Pacific is opening up postCovid, its citizens are more likely to be making use of that travel freedom again. Global travel is now at around 75% of prepandemic levels, according to the latest release by Henley Passport Index, which is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Below the Asian top three, a glut of European countries sit near the top of the leader board. Germany and Spain are tied on 190 destinations, followed by Finland, Italy, Luxembourg on 189.