Friday, January 12, 2024
11 PTI dissidents get PML-N tickets for Feb 8 polls

Web Desk
11:52 PM | January 11, 2024
Eleven politicians who left the PTI got the PML-N tickets for the upcoming elections.

Notable recipients include Raja Riaz from Faisalabad and Farrukh Altaf from Jhelum, along with others like Riaz Mazari from Rajanpur and Syed Mubeen from Rahim Yar Khan, Basit Bukhari from Muzaffargarh and Sami Gilani from Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ghaffar Watto from Bahawalnagar and Amir Gopang secured tickets in Muzaffargarh, while Ahmed Hassan Dehar and Qasim Noon managed to get tickets in Multan. Wajiha Qamar secured a ticket for reserved seats.

Raja Riaz stated that the only pending ticket is of Nawab Sher Wasir from Faisalabad, and all other leaders have successfully obtained their tickets.

