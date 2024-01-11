Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

2023’s tragedy

January 11, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Let us pray that 2024 brings back hope and sanity. Nazi Germany will always stand condemned in history for the genocide of European Jews between 1941 and 1945 through mass shootings and extermination camps in Auschwitz- Birkenau, etc., in occupied Poland. The Nazis believed that Jews were subhuman, and Germany must be cleansed of them.

This was a racially inspired systematic extermination of millions of innocent Jews. Germany had the most powerful army, equipped with lethal weapons, while the Jews were unarmed. Other than the Polish or French resistance fighters, there was none to resist them. Similarly, the year 2023 will be remembered for hate-inspired and distorted versions of religious interpretations for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians living in occupied Gaza. For over two months, hundreds of thousands of tons of bombs, missiles, white phosphorous, including over 29,000 dumb bombs and unguided missiles, are being used to kill innocent unarmed civilians, including women, children, the aged, and the sick in hospitals and refugees living in UN camps. Israel’s Defense Minister has termed Palestinians as human animals, while their PM has equated them to Amalek, justifying the slaying of “both men and women, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.” The bombs dropped on Gaza by IDF are four times heavier than the largest dropped by the US on ISIL in Mosul, Iraq. The bombing is more intense than the two Iraq wars. It has shredded the image of many in the West, whom the world looked upon as champions of human rights.

Party workers directed to launch massive election campaign: Raja

The world is closer to a manmade Armageddon today than ever before, while the UN Security Council is held hostage by a superpower intent on giving Israel the time and ammunition it needs to exterminate over 2.1 million Palestinians. 

MALIK TARIQ ALI, Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024