Rawalpindi - Police arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money amounting Rs 26,000, 5 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police raided and held gamblers who were identified as Mamraiz Akhtar, Arshad Mehmood, Mohammad Qadeer, Naveed Ahmed, Shahid Bashir and Bakhil Mumtaz. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.