Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

6 stolen motorcycles, more than 5 kg drugs recovered

January 11, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Police have arrested an accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his possession here Wednesday.

Police spokesman told on Wednesday that during course of action, R.A bazaar police held Nabeel and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his custody. Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress, he said.

The challan will be presented to the court with concrete evidence and will be punished. Strict action will be taken against organized and active gangs operating in the city, the spokesman added.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024