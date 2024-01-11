6 stolen motorcycles, more than 5 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested an accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his possession here Wednesday.

Police spokesman told on Wednesday that during course of action, R.A bazaar police held Nabeel and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his custody. Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress, he said.

The challan will be presented to the court with concrete evidence and will be punished. Strict action will be taken against organized and active gangs operating in the city, the spokesman added.