9 martyred in terrorist attacks in a day in KP

KOHAT/ ISLAMABAD/ PESHAWAR - A group of terrorists attacked a police checkpoint near the Lachi Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway in Kohat district, resulting in the martyrdom of three police officers and a civilian, officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the security forces killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat district. According to police officials, 12 armed terrorists carried out the attack on the police checkpoint near the Lachi Toll Plaza overnight.

The attackers threw hand grenades at the checkpoint and utilized sophisticated weapons to open fire, claiming the lives of three policemen identified as head constables Amjad, Junaid, and Constable Waqar. Also, Noor Muhammad, an employee of the toll plaza, lost his life in the assault. The assailants managed their escape afterwards. Following the incident, a substantial police force swiftly arrived at the location, initiating a search operation to apprehend the culprits. A case has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department Police Station in Kohat, with the start of investigation. Later, the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement issued by the TTP spokesperson, it was asserted that five police officers had lost their lives in the overnight attack. The banned organisation further claimed additional casualties, stating that a police vehicle arriving at the scene for reinforcement was also targeted.

According to the ISPR, on 10 January 2024, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in Lakki Marwat district. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists Aftab @Malang and Masood Shah were killed.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killings of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them. However, during the intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers; Sepoy Muhammad Afzal (29), resident of district Bhimber, Azad Kashmir and Sepoy Ibrar Hussain (27), resident of district Mansehra, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation was also carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and that such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve, according to the ISPR.

Also, unknown attackers on Wednesday killed Malik Kaleemullah Dawar, an independent candidate of PK-104 Miranshah, along with two others in Tapi village of Tehsil Miranshah, District North Waziristan. According to the district police, Malik Kaleemullah and his associates Muhammad Masroor and Muhammad Sakhi were fired upon when they were returning home after having a meeting with local people.

The police shifted their dead bodies to Miranshah Hospital for post-mortem, while search for the attackers was started in the area.

ASLAM BULEDI INJURED IN TURBAT FIRING

Former senator Mir Aslam Buledi on Wednesday sustained injuries in a firing incident in Turbat city, Rescue officials said. Buledi, who is also a former member of Balochistan Assembly, came under a gun attack near Issa Komi Park in the city and was moved to the hospital, the official added.