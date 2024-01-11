Abid Ali’s masterful century keeps SNGPL competitive against WAPDA

KARACHI - Experienced batter Abid Ali delivered a stellar century, ensuring that SNGPL remains firmly in contention against WAPDA in the ongoing fifth round of the President’s Trophy.

The second day of the fifth round saw an even contest between SNGPL and WAPDA. The game between HEC and PTV also entered an interesting phase. SBP bowlers got their team back in the game as KRL found themselves in a spot of bother. Besides Abid Ali’s 29th firstclass century, WAPDA’s Asif Afridi spun a web around SNGPL batters on his way to a fivewicket haul.

WAPDA lead by 28 runs in second innings after the completion of the second day’s play as SNGPL were bundled out for 292 in their first innings. Earlier in the day, SNGPL continued from their overnight score of 13-0 and lost Azhar Ali (5, 29b). Omair Bin Yousuf lasted for 55 balls as he scored only 23 runs. Kamran Ghulam (41, 99b, 2x4s, 2x6s) joined forces with Abid Ali to stitch an 89-run partnership.

Meanwhile, Abid Ali (147, 183b, 14x4s, 3x6s) brought up his 29th first-class century, which also kept the SNGPL innings together. Skipper Asad Shafiq (25, 34b, 2x4s) failed to convert his start. SNGPL lost their last five wickets for a paltry total of 13 runs.

Asif Afridi and Khalid Usman bowled in tandem to share nine wickets among them as the former bagged his ninth five-wicket haul. WAPDA copped a big blow at the start of their second innings as opening batter Hassan Abid Kiyani bagged a two-ball duck. Muhammad Akhlaq (21*) and Ahmed Shehzad (43*, 59b, 8x4s) carved an unbeaten 64-run partnership before stumps were drawn and erased SNGPL’s 36-run lead while building a small lead.

In another matchup, HEC managed to secure an overall 15-run lead against PTV on day two. Obaid Shahid’s debut half-century, coupled with valuable contributions from Adeel Meo and Mohammad Azab, propelled HEC forward. PTV’s openers, Hasan Nawaz and Nasir Nawaz, laid a solid foundation, amassing 80 runs for the first wicket. However, Hasan Nawaz’s dismissal just before stumps left PTV at 122-2, with a lead of 107 runs.

SBP faced early setbacks, reduced to 47-5, but a resilient performance by Muhammad Irfan Khan (91 not out) and Ali Shan (33) led them to a total of 194. Umer Khan and Kashif Ali starred with the ball, securing crucial wickets for KRL. In the second innings, KRL faced a fierce challenge from SBP bowlers, stumbling to 24-5. Maaz Sadaqat’s unbeaten 42 helped KRL recover, finishing the day at 101-7 with a lead of 176.