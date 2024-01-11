Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

APP
January 11, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -   Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Northwest A&F University of China have signed an online agreement regarding exchange and cooperation in academic and research fields. Experts from both varsities will start research on new wheat and vegetable commodities, while Chinese University will provide scholarships to Masters and PhD students at Sindh Agriculture University. In this regard, an online agreement has been signed between Sindh Agriculture University and Northwest A&F University Yangling, by top officials of both universities and exchanged the documents.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024