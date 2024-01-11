Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Northwest A&F University of China have signed an online agreement regarding exchange and cooperation in academic and research fields. Experts from both varsities will start research on new wheat and vegetable commodities, while Chinese University will provide scholarships to Masters and PhD students at Sindh Agriculture University. In this regard, an online agreement has been signed between Sindh Agriculture University and Northwest A&F University Yangling, by top officials of both universities and exchanged the documents.