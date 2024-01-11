ANF seizes 65 kg drugs in 7 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti- Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 65 kg drugs and arrested 12 accused including four women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday. He informed that 28.8 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Chungi No. 26.

10.5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of six accused including four women arrested near Burhan Interchange Attock. 8 kg heroin and 2.2 kg Ice drug were recovered from two suspects near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.

8.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects near Bahria Town Phase 4 Islamabad. In fifth operation, 5 kg hashish was recovered from Khar border area in Khyber.

In sixth operation, 1.1 kg hashish was recovered from an area in Gilgit while in 7th operation, 175 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused near Labor Colony Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.