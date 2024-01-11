Anti-polio drive continues on 3rd day

LAHORE - The seven-day anti-polio drive in the provincial capital continued on the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro visited Allama Iqbal Town, Township, Wapda Town, Johar Town and other areas to assess the performance and attendance of polio teams. He also reviewed tele-sheets, micro-plan, finger marking and door marking. Emphasising the importance of a unified strategy, Vistro directed the teams to work collectively to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination target. He appealed to parents, urging them to ensure their children receive anti-polio drops to shield them from the risks of lifelong disabilities. In case the anti-polio teams failed to reach specific locations, parents were asked to contact 1166 or use social media accounts to report the omission. Stringent measures were warned against those attempting to fabricate entries in the dashboards during the polio drive, with Vistro affirming that strict actions would be taken. District officers and assistant commissioners were entrusted with monitoring the drive in their respective tehsils to ensure its smooth execution. The week-long anti-polio initiative, commencing on January 8, aims to administer anti-polio drops to approximately 2.85 million children under the age of five. Around 874,161 children were administered anti-polio drops during first two days of the drive. To achieve this ambitious target, a robust infrastructure has been established, comprising 5820 mobile teams, 1176 area in-charges, 213 transit teams, and 274 municipal offices designated for Union Councils (UCs). Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Ahmad Memon visits Askari-10 to assess anti-polio teams’ performance while AC City Rai Baber reviewed anti-polio drive at Ravi zone