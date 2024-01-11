APCA SG slates PTI for cut in pension commutation

MARDAN - The All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) central general secretary, Aurangzeb Kashmiri, expressed grave concerns over the plight of employees, attributing their predicament to actions by former rulers. “The reduction in pension commutation for employees stands as an unfortunate outcome, credited to the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former provincial finance minister, Taimur Jhagra,” he remarked during a media interaction.
Kashmiri articulated the disillusionment of government employees, stating their intent to seek retribution through the power of their vote against PTI and the ex-provincial minister, Taimur Jhagra.
Highlighting the ramifications of Jhagra’s policies, Kashmiri decried the dire situation faced by retirees, receiving only half of the entitled pension commutation due to recent legislative changes.
Emphasizing the disparity in the application of this law across provinces, Kashmiri questioned the unequal treatment of government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Why subject them to this injustice while other regions remain unaffected?” he queried.
He underscored the electorate’s expectation of change when PTI came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing regret over the reversal of privileges accorded to government employees by previous administrations.