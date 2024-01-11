Thursday, January 11, 2024
APCA SG slates PTI for cut in pension commutation

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN  -  The All Pakistan Clerks’ Associa­tion (APCA) central general sec­retary, Aurangzeb Kashmiri, ex­pressed grave concerns over the plight of employees, attributing their predicament to actions by former rulers. “The reduction in pension commutation for em­ployees stands as an unfortunate outcome, credited to the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former provincial finance minis­ter, Taimur Jhagra,” he remarked during a media interaction.

Kashmiri articulated the disil­lusionment of government em­ployees, stating their intent to seek retribution through the power of their vote against PTI and the ex-provincial minister, Taimur Jhagra.

Highlighting the ramifications of Jhagra’s policies, Kashmiri decried the dire situation faced by retirees, receiving only half of the entitled pension commu­tation due to recent legislative changes.

Emphasizing the disparity in the application of this law across provinces, Kashmiri questioned the unequal treatment of gov­ernment employees in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. “Why subject them to this injustice while oth­er regions remain unaffected?” he queried.

He underscored the elector­ate’s expectation of change when PTI came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing re­gret over the reversal of privi­leges accorded to government employees by previous adminis­trations.

Our Staff Reporter

