Awami Press Club Executive Council Elections 2024 concludes

DEPALPUR - The Executive Council Elections 2024 of Awami Press Club Depalpur reached a successful conclusion, overseen by Mian Naeem Ahmed, Chairman of the 3-member Election Committee, and conducted with the guidance of Bhatta Arain, President APCA Tehsil Depalpur, and election committee members Mian Azizur Rahman Sukhira Advocate and Syed Kanwalur Rehman Bukhari Advocate, alongwith Legal Advisor Chaudhry Mohsin Shah Nawaz Kabir Advocate.

The newly elected Executive Council for Print Media, headed by Rana Azhar Rafiq (Patron- in-Chief) Dr Muhammad Hasan Raza (Chairman), Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmed Paracha (Vice Chairman) Chaudhry Amir Nazir Kamboh (President) Malik Amanat Alikhar (Senior Vice President) Chaudhry Humayun Khalid (Vice President) and key officebearers, and the Electronic Media Council, led by Asghar Ali Bhatti (Chairman) with elected officials, were announced by the chairman of the Election Committee. Among the elected officials were prominent figures such as Chaudhry Amir Nazir Kamboh, Malik Amanat Alikhar, and Rashid Ahmed Paracha. In their statements, the newly elected leaders emphasised the importance of journalism as the fourth pillar of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They highlighted the significance of using the pen as a powerful tool to address societal issues and stand against oppression, framing it as a form of pen Jihad. The leaders expressed their commitment to upholding journalistic values and SOPs, acknowledging the challenges faced by journalists in raising their voices against injustice.