Babar Azam slips down in ICC Test batting rankings

DUBAI - Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam on Wednesday dropped two spots down to eighth position in the latest ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings.

Babar Azam slipped to eighth spot with 768 points following his dismal performance in the Test series against Australia, where he managed only 126 runs in six innings. Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Australia in the away Test series, extending their winless streak in the country. However, there were two notable gainers from Pakistan in the latest ICC rankings, as wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan jumped 10 places to the 17th spot with 668 rating points.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Aamir Jamal ended his debut series at 45th position with 432 points after jumping 12 spots following his brilliance with the ball, picking 18 wickets. Star Indian batter gained three places to sixth in the ICC Test batting rankings with 775 rating points after his solid performance in the two-match Test series against South Africa.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to lead the Test batting rankings with 864 points, followed by Joe Root (859) and Steve Smith (818). Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne jumped to the fourth spot with 802, swapping two places, courtesy of his performance against Pakistan.