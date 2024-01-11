Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two held

PESHAWAR - The Excise Intelligence Bu­reau successfully pre­vented two significant narcotics smuggling at­tempts, leading to the ap­prehension of two indi­viduals involved in drug trafficking.

As per an Excise spokesperson, the Excise police, acting on a tip-off, executed a raid at a lo­cal courier office. During the operation, authori­ties intercepted a parcel containing 630 grams of hashish.

Simultaneously, in an­other operation at Haji Camp Ada, an interna­tional drug smuggler was apprehended while in possession of 1955 grams of high-quality narcotics concealed in a travel bag. The individual was attempting to smug­gle the illicit substances abroad.

Subsequently, both drug peddlers were transferred to the po­lice custody, where cases were registered against them.