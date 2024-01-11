Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two held

PESHAWAR - The Excise Intelligence Bureau successfully prevented two significant narcotics smuggling attempts, leading to the apprehension of two individuals involved in drug trafficking.
As per an Excise spokesperson, the Excise police, acting on a tip-off, executed a raid at a local courier office. During the operation, authorities intercepted a parcel containing 630 grams of hashish.
Simultaneously, in another operation at Haji Camp Ada, an international drug smuggler was apprehended while in possession of 1955 grams of high-quality narcotics concealed in a travel bag. The individual was attempting to smuggle the illicit substances abroad.
Subsequently, both drug peddlers were transferred to the police custody, where cases were registered against them.