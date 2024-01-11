Book fair opens at Lower Dir

PESHAWAR - The District Administration, National Book Foundation, Youth Department, and Town Municipal Administration collaborated to organize a two-day book fair for youngsters in Lower Dir on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan and Assistant Commissioner Dr. Nida Iqbal inaugurated this inaugural book festival, a first of its kind in Lower Dir.
Addressing the gathering, the DC highlighted the event’s objective: to draw the youth’s attention towards the benefits of reading and to raise awareness about the pivotal role of books in achieving progress.