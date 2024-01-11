Thursday, January 11, 2024
Book fair opens at Lower Dir

January 11, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The District Administration, Na­tional Book Foundation, Youth Department, and Town Municipal Administration collaborated to or­ganize a two-day book fair for youngsters in Lower Dir on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan and Assistant Commissioner Dr. Nida Iqbal inaugu­rated this inaugural book festival, a first of its kind in Lower Dir.

Addressing the gathering, the DC highlighted the event’s objective: to draw the youth’s attention to­wards the benefits of reading and to raise awareness about the pivotal role of books in achieving progress.

