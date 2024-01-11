Call for increased women’s roll in election campaign

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vowed to continue the rights struggle along with electioneering and the solidarity drive with Palestinians. The JI Karachi Ameer expressed these views while addressing women conventions in Malir and Kemari districts, here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he urged women to pace up the election campaign and initiate door-to-door contacts in this regard. He said that the JI has become the only hope for a bright future of Karachi and Karachiites. He added that any vote casted in the favor of any party other than the JI will serve feudal lords as Karachiites have already witnessed in the local government elections, where 32 out of the 60 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members couldn’t reach for polling in the mayor elections. He presented a comparison between the services of the JI and the Pakistan People Party government in Sindh.