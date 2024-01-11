China’s education inspiring developing states: UoP VC

ISLAMABAD - “The success story of Chinese higher education has inspired many developing countries and they embarked on a voyage of collab­oration with China to improve the performance of their universities.”

This was stated by Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Director of China Study Centre, Uni­versity of Peshawar (UoP) and a Chair-professor­ship of Yunnan University, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

At the recent 3rd South and Southeast Asian Uni­versity Presidents Forum held at Yunnan University, the VC noted that China’s economic development has given hope to many developing countries.

“Chinese institutions of higher education are play­ing a very important role in strengthening region­al connectivity. In this connection Yunnan Univer­sity, Kunming’s leading step in the establishment of the South and Southeast Asian Universities Network proved to be a great leap forward,” he stated.

The South-East Asian Universities Network organ­ized this annual conference, which will greatly con­tribute to strengthening cooperation among member universities to collectively address the challenges of higher education in South-East Asian universities.

He noted that UoP highly appreciates this initiative and will fully contribute to such efforts to empow­er the people of the less developed countries in the global south.