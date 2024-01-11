Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China’s education inspiring developing states: UoP VC

INP
January 11, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   “The success story of Chinese higher education has inspired many developing countries and they embarked on a voyage of collab­oration with China to improve the performance of their universities.”

This was stated by Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Director of China Study Centre, Uni­versity of Peshawar (UoP) and a Chair-professor­ship of Yunnan University, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

At the recent 3rd South and Southeast Asian Uni­versity Presidents Forum held at Yunnan University, the VC noted that China’s economic development has given hope to many developing countries.

“Chinese institutions of higher education are play­ing a very important role in strengthening region­al connectivity. In this connection Yunnan Univer­sity, Kunming’s leading step in the establishment of the South and Southeast Asian Universities Network proved to be a great leap forward,” he stated.

Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two held

The South-East Asian Universities Network organ­ized this annual conference, which will greatly con­tribute to strengthening cooperation among member universities to collectively address the challenges of higher education in South-East Asian universities. 

He noted that UoP highly appreciates this initiative and will fully contribute to such efforts to empow­er the people of the less developed countries in the global south.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024