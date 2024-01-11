Civil society calls for tobacco tackling reforms in KP

PESHAWAR - Blue Veins, in partnership with the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), urgently calls for comprehensive policy reforms to address the pressing issue of tobacco control in the province. These reforms aim to regulate new nicotine and tobacco products, particularly Smokeless Tobacco Products (SLTs), while strengthening existing legislation to reduce smoking prevalence and associated health risks.
Tobacco use poses a critical public health challenge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, impacting individuals and communities profoundly. Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins, highlights the escalating concern of tobacco consumption among youth, emphasizing the immediate need for policy and legislative reform to safeguard community health.
The adoption and enforcement of robust tobacco control laws are essential to combat the tobacco epidemic, which claims over 163,600 lives annually in Pakistan. Approximately 16.0 percent of male deaths and 4.9 percent of female deaths are linked to tobacco use, illustrating its significant impact on mortality rates.
Aligning with global efforts, the call for comprehensive tobacco control legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mirrors the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). Imran Takkar, an advocate of child rights, stresses the collective responsibility to protect youth from tobacco’s harmful effects and advocates for comprehensive policy reforms to safeguard community health.