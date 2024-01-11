Thursday, January 11, 2024
CJP Isa-led SC bench to hear ECP appeal against PHC verdict on 'bat'

Web Desk
9:05 PM | January 11, 2024
National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday against restoration of ‘bat’ as the election symbol of PTI.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the case against the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The ECP, in its petition, stated that the decision of the high court was against the Constitution and law.

It may be mentioned that the PHC had restored the election symbol ‘bat’ on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a day back.

The ECP had challenged the verdict before the apex court today.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

