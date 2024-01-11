Thursday, January 11, 2024
CM inspects under-construction JIC building

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
LAHORE  -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected an under-construction building of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology (JIC), here on Wednesday. He ordered to complete it within the time-frame as the 256-bed facility spanning over 54-kanal would ease the patient load on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). A new hospital for heart patients was needed for a long time in a big city like Lahore, he said. A parking plaza has also been planned alongside, he added. Provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, health secretary, commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

