Commissioner directs to ensure smooth fertiliser supply among farmers

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered to ensure a smooth supply of fertilisers to cope with its increasing demand among farmers. Chairing a meeting here Wednesday, he maintained not exceeding urea’s prices beyond the purchasing limit of farmers. Regarding the preparation for the upcoming general election, Amir Khatak directed to requisite authority to complete all-out arrangements to carry out the needful. Extending ‘full cooperation’ to the EC body, he asked to expedite measures for marking places of polling stations by choosing the dedicated staff to conduct the poll smoothly. He ruled out compromising on the code of conduct of the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections in the divisions across the country.