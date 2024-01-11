Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner directs to ensure smooth fertiliser supply among farmers

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -   Multan division Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered to ensure a smooth supply of fertilisers to cope with its increasing demand among farmers. Chairing a meeting here Wednesday, he maintained not exceeding urea’s prices beyond the purchasing limit of farmers. Regarding the preparation for the upcoming general election, Amir Khatak directed to requisite authority to complete all-out arrangements to carry out the needful. Extending ‘full cooperation’ to the EC body, he asked to expedite measures for marking places of polling stations by choosing the dedicated staff to conduct the poll smoothly. He ruled out compromising on the code of conduct of the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections in the divisions across the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024