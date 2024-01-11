CPO appoints 4 new SHOs in police stations

RAWALPINDI - The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of four station house officers, informed a police spokesman. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the top cop, he added. According to him, CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appointed Inspector Syed Hamid Kazmi as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Airport, which was being controlled earlier by an additional SHO. Similarly, Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Nadim Zafar has been posted as SHO PS Saddar Bairooni while SI Raja Gultaj was appointed as SHO PS Banni by the CPO, he said.

He said that CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has posted SI Husnain Shah as SHO PS Cannt after suspension of former SHO Inspector Ishtiaq Cheema by the SSP Operations on charges of uncleanliness and erroneous investigations in the cases during a surprise visit of police station. All the newly appointed SHOs have taken their charges following the orders of CPO Rawalpindi.