CRA-N workshop focuses on CVE Act 2021, counter- terror initiatives

PESHAWAR - The Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N) organized a two-day Quarterly Community Resil­ience Strategy workshop for project stakeholders from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The workshop, held every three months, aimed at fostering discussions on community resilience and strategic planning. Participants included government representatives from KP Planning and Development, district administrations of Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, and North Waziristan, as well as officials from the Di­rectorate of Higher Education, the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extrem­ism (CoECVE), and the Social Welfare Department.

The primary focus of the workshop was to delib­erate on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Countering Vi­olent Extremism (CVE) Act 2021 and counter-ter­rorism initiatives. Global frameworks, models, and successful approaches in countering violent ex­tremism were discussed, along with the exchange of ideas to strengthen resilience activities in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

The workshop featured a briefing by Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, on the KP CVE Act 2021. Dr. Qasim Khan, the Director-General of the Centre, shed light on the establishment of the Centre and its role during the panel discussion.

The distinguished panel members included Prof. Jamil Chitrali, Project Director Higher Education North Waziristan, Dr. Jehanzeb, Vice-Chancellor FATA University, Dr. Amna Durrani, Director Pro­grams, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women, Dr. Qasim, Director-General KP-CVE, Dr. Amjad Rafiq, Director-General, Commerce Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The panelists provided valuable insights into gov­ernmental and grassroots initiatives aimed at coun­tering extremist ideologies and promoting positivity in society. They highlighted specific projects and pro­grams in the domains of community resilience and CVE, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts between academia and government.

The workshop’s objective was to bring together ex­perts from counter-extremism research and academ­ia to consolidate their ideas and perspectives. This collaborative effort aims to develop a comprehensive strategy to effectively eliminate extremist ideologies and contribute to the broader goal of eradicating rad­ical thinking.