CRA-N workshop focuses on CVE Act 2021, counter- terror initiatives

PESHAWAR - The Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N) organized a two-day Quarterly Community Resilience Strategy workshop for project stakeholders from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The workshop, held every three months, aimed at fostering discussions on community resilience and strategic planning. Participants included government representatives from KP Planning and Development, district administrations of Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, and North Waziristan, as well as officials from the Directorate of Higher Education, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CoECVE), and the Social Welfare Department.
The primary focus of the workshop was to deliberate on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Act 2021 and counter-terrorism initiatives. Global frameworks, models, and successful approaches in countering violent extremism were discussed, along with the exchange of ideas to strengthen resilience activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The workshop featured a briefing by Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, on the KP CVE Act 2021. Dr. Qasim Khan, the Director-General of the Centre, shed light on the establishment of the Centre and its role during the panel discussion.
The distinguished panel members included Prof. Jamil Chitrali, Project Director Higher Education North Waziristan, Dr. Jehanzeb, Vice-Chancellor FATA University, Dr. Amna Durrani, Director Programs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women, Dr. Qasim, Director-General KP-CVE, Dr. Amjad Rafiq, Director-General, Commerce Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The panelists provided valuable insights into governmental and grassroots initiatives aimed at countering extremist ideologies and promoting positivity in society. They highlighted specific projects and programs in the domains of community resilience and CVE, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts between academia and government.
The workshop’s objective was to bring together experts from counter-extremism research and academia to consolidate their ideas and perspectives. This collaborative effort aims to develop a comprehensive strategy to effectively eliminate extremist ideologies and contribute to the broader goal of eradicating radical thinking.