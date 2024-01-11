DC assures solution to traders’ economic challenges

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan of Khyber highlighted the government’s commitment to aiding businessmen amidst the challenging economic climate. In discussions with a Pak-Afghan trade delegation led by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Coordinator of PAJCCI, concerns arose regarding hurdles faced by exporters at checkpoints.
The delegation, including prominent figures like Engr. Manzoor Ellahi, Farooq, and Imtiaz Ali, met at the SCCI President’s request to address trade issues via the Torkham border. They raised grievances about excessive demands from police at checkpoints along the route to Afghanistan, affecting trucks carrying goods.
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi recalled a past system where a fee was charged for permits issued by the Political Agent of Khyber for Afghanistan-bound trucks. He urged the Deputy Commissioner to reinstate this system to alleviate the financial burden on businessmen.
Acknowledging these issues, DC Khyber pledged swift action, involving higher security officials, to address the concerns raised. He emphasized the crucial role of traders and businessmen as the backbone of the nation’s economic growth and promised measures to alleviate their difficulties.
The meeting underscored the urgency of facilitating trade and commerce to navigate the challenging economic landscape. DC Khyber vowed to issue directives to alleviate the burden on businessmen sending goods to Afghanistan, recognizing the paramount importance of their contributions.
Throughout the discussions, the focus remained on enabling a conducive environment for trade activities, especially given the challenging economic circumstances.