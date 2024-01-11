DC assures solution to traders’ economic challenges

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan of Khyber highlighted the government’s com­mitment to aiding businessmen amidst the challeng­ing economic climate. In discussions with a Pak-Af­ghan trade delegation led by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Coordinator of PAJCCI, concerns arose regarding hur­dles faced by exporters at checkpoints.

The delegation, including prominent figures like Engr. Manzoor Ellahi, Farooq, and Imtiaz Ali, met at the SCCI President’s request to address trade is­sues via the Torkham border. They raised grievances about excessive demands from police at checkpoints along the route to Afghanistan, affecting trucks car­rying goods.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi recalled a past system where a fee was charged for permits issued by the Political Agent of Khyber for Afghanistan-bound trucks. He urged the Deputy Commissioner to reinstate this sys­tem to alleviate the financial burden on businessmen.

Acknowledging these issues, DC Khyber pledged swift action, involving higher security officials, to ad­dress the concerns raised. He emphasized the crucial role of traders and businessmen as the backbone of the nation’s economic growth and promised meas­ures to alleviate their difficulties.

The meeting underscored the urgency of facilitat­ing trade and commerce to navigate the challeng­ing economic landscape. DC Khyber vowed to issue directives to alleviate the burden on businessmen sending goods to Afghanistan, recognizing the para­mount importance of their contributions.

Throughout the discussions, the focus remained on enabling a conducive environment for trade activ­ities, especially given the challenging economic cir­cumstances.