Deadly storms buffet US, leave hundreds of thousands without power

WASHINGTON - Severe weather battered the United States Tuesday, spinning off tornadoes and reportedly killing three people in the South as high winds and blizzards buffeted the North and hundreds of thousands lost power.

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding, wind gusts likely more than 55 miles (80 kilometers) per hour, and thunderstorms struck the Eastern Seaboard from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

“Do not underestimate this one,” warned New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in an interview with local media. He described the storm as “unusual,” citing up to four inches of rain in January and high winds pummeling the shoreline.

The inclement weather even resulted in Vice President Kamala Harris’s plane, Air Force 2, being diverted from landing at its normal spot, Joint Base Andrews, and instead heading to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Meanwhile, tornadoes ripped through the Southeast, including the Florida panhandle, where drone images showed downed trees and damaged buildings with roofs torn off. At least three stormrelated deaths occurred across a large, multi-state section of the South.