Thursday, January 11, 2024
Dense fog likely to continue: PMD

Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast below normal day temperatures in most parts of Punjab due to the dense fog conditions. Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during this week, the PMD said while advising citizens to be cautious. As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the next 24 hours mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost is likely to occur at a few places in Kashmir and Potohar region during morning hours. During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog/ smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. The lowest minimum temperatures were Leh -11C Skardu -09, Kalam -07, Kalat, Gupis -06, Srinagar, Gilgit -05, Astore -04, Quetta, Chitral, Dir and Rawalakot -03C.

Staff Reporter

