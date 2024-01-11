Early struggles define Naveed Ahmed Khan’s cricket journey

LAHORE - Naveed Ahmed Khan takes a lot of pride in the challenges he has overcome to carve out a career in the game. Part of Pakistan’s ICC U19 World Cup squad, Naveed looks eager to make the most of this opportunity.

Naveed hails from Karachi and plies his trade as an off-spinner with a high-arm action. Coming from humble beginnings in the biggest metropolitan of Pakistan, he was introduced to the game by his elder brother who struggled to establish himself in the professional circuit. Naveed says his brother helped him a lot because he wanted to become a cricketer and failed so he lent all his support to the younger sibling.

At the same time both brothers had no backing from their father who struggled to make ends meet. While most of his family members discouraged him from pursuing the game, Naveed’s elder brother always made him believe. He had to work odd jobs to help his father put food on the table and supplying wood coal to local shops was one of them.

“Rejection at the U16 level has made me the player I am today,” Naveed told PCB Digital. “My brother advised me to just play and hone my skills without feeling disappointed. I will always stay indebted to my elder brother, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, and coach Naveed Al Amin who helped me with finances and much-needed support.”

“This is my second overseas tour after Asia Cup and I’m excited to be part of the team for the World Cup,” said Naveed.